Police investigating after body found in SW Miami-Dade canal

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- Police were searching for clues after a man's body was found Tuesday floating in a southwest Miami-Dade canal, authorities said.

A caller reported the body around 10 a.m. in the area of SW 168th Street and SW 197th Avenue.

and video from Chopper 4 showed the person who appeared to be tethered to some sort of tire in the water.

Officials have not provided any more details about the incident, including if foul play was involved.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 1:43 PM

