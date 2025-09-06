Police investigating after an officer involved shooting in North Miami Beach

Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer on Saturday afternoon in North Miami Beach.

Around 9:47 a.m. police responded to the1600 Bock of 164th Street after reports of a possible stabbing.

Police say when they arrived, a man was armed with a knife.

According to North Miami Beach Police Chief Juan Pinillos, during a press conference, the officers gave multiple verbal warnings to the armed suspect to put the knife down but the suspect refused. The man then reportedly charged towards the officer and that's when one officer fired.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and currently undergoing surgery but is in stable condition, according to police.

Police say no victim was found and it is believed that this was a "bogus" call.

Police say there are no current threats to the area.