Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigate triple shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police are investigating a triple shooting that injured three people Thursday night in Northwest Miami-Dade.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 65th Street.

According to detectives, the victims, ages 15, 17, and 22, were standing around when an unknown individual approached them on foot and opened fire.

The victims all sustained gunshot wounds to their lower extremities. They were transported to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

The shooter fled the scene on foot and authorities have yet to release a description of the suspect.

Investigators are continuing to work the case, but no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.