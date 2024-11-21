Police investigate triple shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police are investigating a triple shooting that injured three people Thursday night in Northwest Miami-Dade.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 65th Street.

According to detectives, the victims, ages 15, 17, and 22, were standing around when an unknown individual approached them on foot and opened fire.

The victims all sustained gunshot wounds to their lower extremities. They were transported to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

The shooter fled the scene on foot and authorities have yet to release a description of the suspect.

Investigators are continuing to work the case, but no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.