Police investigate Miramar shooting, man in custody

MIAMI - Police are investigating a shooting in Miramar.

Police said the victim was shot in the area of the 6600 block of SW 26th Street. The condition of the victim is not known.

The shooter then fled the area, according to police, crashing his car in the 6200 block of Miramar Pkwy, where he was taken as a trauma alert to an area hospital.

Police said the suspected shooter is a known offender.

No additional information had been made available.