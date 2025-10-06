Police investigate death of man found dead in Miami home, along with 11 dogs

Liberty City man's death under investigation after found in house with dogs inside

Miami police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old man found inside his Liberty City home alongside 11 dogs.

Authorities said the man may have suffered injuries from the animals after his death, though an autopsy will determine the official cause.

Sister describes traumatic discovery

The man was identified only as Michael by his sister Chayil, who asked that her face not be shown. She said she is haunted by finding her brother's body inside the home next to the dogs that lived with him.

"When I discovered him, it was traumatic," she said. "It was not something I want anybody to see."

Chayil said she has struggled to cope since that morning.

"It's so unreal. I am trying to get the image out of my head. I have not been able to eat. I have not been able to sleep."

Remembering Michael: "A sweet individual"

Speaking about her brother, Chayil described him as a kind, hardworking father of five.

"He was a sweet individual. He had the nicest heart. He was a loving father of five. A hard worker, very ambitious," she said.

"No matter what it is you need, he was able to help everyone and anyone."

Police were called to the home near Northwest 8th Avenue and 67th Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police: Cause of death under investigation

Miami police are now working to determine whether the dogs caused any injuries related to Michael's death. Most of the dogs, according to Chayil, are young.

"The puppies are family puppies," she said. "I don't believe the puppies caused his death. I honestly don't believe it was the puppies."

She said she does not want to speculate on how her brother died.

"I honestly don't want to speak the cause. I wasn't there when my brother passed. I found my brother after," she said.

"I honestly don't know my brother's cause of death until the autopsy."

Recent dog attack raises concerns

The death comes less than a month after 71-year-old Doreen Richards Broadbelt of Miami Gardens was fatally mauled by dogs while walking to work on Labor Day, raising renewed concerns about dangerous animal attacks in South Florida.

Animal services confirms dog seizure

A spokeswoman for Miami-Dade Animal Services confirmed that 11 dogs were confiscated from Michael's home. She said investigators have not yet determined whether the dogs were involved in his death.