Family of Miami Gardens woman killed in dog attack grieves loss

Family of woman killed by dogs in Miami Gardens speak out

Family of woman killed by dogs in Miami Gardens speak out

Family of woman killed by dogs in Miami Gardens speak out

The family of Doreen Richards Broadbelt is mourning after the 71-year-old was killed in a vicious dog attack while walking to work in Miami Gardens.

"She loved to help people. She was a people person," said her husband, Donovan Broadbelt, as he and relatives placed flowers at the site where she lost her life.

Broadbelt, her husband of 20 years, remembered his wife as a devoted mother and grandmother.

"Devastated, and the children and grandchildren, that's another story. She loved them and would do anything for them," he said.

On the wall of their home, a frame displayed her 10 years of service at Walmart — the store she was headed to when she was attacked.

"It's more than heartbreaking. It's more than heartbreaking," Broadbelt said.

A history of fear

According to police, Broadbelt was found behind Norwood Elementary with multiple dog bites. Her family said this was not the first time she encountered the dogs, and she carried something for protection.

"She had an issue with the dogs?" asked CBS News Miami's Marybel Rodriguez.

"She was scared of them, yeah. Apparently she took a stick from the bin and she had the stick when she left," Broadbelt said.

Search for the dogs continues

On Monday, Miami Gardens Police and animal control searched the neighborhood for the dogs responsible.

"I'm waiting on the police myself. I don't know where to start. I don't know what to say. I don't know what to do at this point. I am lost," said her daughter, Latisha Wilkinson.

Animal Services released a statement saying the investigation is ongoing. The dogs and their owners have not been located, and it remains unclear whether the animals were owned or strays.

Officials urged residents with concerns about aggressive dogs in their neighborhoods to call 311 or contact police, who will notify animal control.