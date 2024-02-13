Man dies at JMH after being shot multiple times in Coconut Grove

MIAMI - City of Miami police are investigating the death of a man who was shot multiple times in Coconut Grove on Tuesday evening.

It happened at around 8 p.m. in the area of the 3300 block of Plaza Street.

Units responded to the location after receiving a ShotSpotter alert of several rounds fired in the area.

Authorities said the unidentified man, who is said to be between 25-30 years of age, was shot multiple times.

He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma where he had been listed in critical condition, but later died.

Authorities did not say if they were looking for a suspect but did say that no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).