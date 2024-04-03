Detectives believe human remains of infant found at West Palm Beach trash plant

MIAMI - A Solid Waste Authority Facility worker in West Palm Beach called police after finding human remains at the facility on Tuesday, police said.

The worker told police the remains were found on the floor of the facility, located in the 6500 block of North Jog Road.

"Detectives believe these were human remains of an infant," said West Palm Beach Police Department's spokesman Mike Jachles.

Authorities said officers, crime scene investigators and detectives searched through trash piles looking for more remains on the tipping floor, where garbage trucks dump their loads at the indoor facility.

The medical examiner's staff took the remains for further examination.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call police at 561-822-1896 or Crime Stoppers at 800-458-tips (8477).