Customer shot during dispute at SW Miami-Dade tire shop

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon at a tire shop in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Authorities said two individuals entered the shop located near Southwest 21st Street and 67th Avenue and got into a verbal dispute with an employee over a vehicle being worked on.

Police said the argument escalated into a physical altercation, during which the employee pulled out a firearm and shot one of the individuals in the lower extremity.

The injured customer was transported as a trauma alert patient to a local hospital, where the victim is said to be in stable condition.

Police also reported that the employee sustained a laceration and was treated on the scene.

The worker, who has not been identified, is in police custody.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to determine the exact circumstances leading to the shooting.