Police: Child, 8, shot riding in car with mom in Lauderhill

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Lauderhill Police detectives say an 8-year-old was shot in the leg while she was riding in a car with her mother late Monday night. 

Police said it happened shortly before midnight as the mother was driving north on NW 56 Avenue from Sunrise Blvd.

The mother told investigators that she heard a barrage of loud explosions and then drove her child to Florida Medical Center after she noticed the 8-year-old had been injured. 

Detectives say the child may have been struck by indiscriminate fire, as the initial investigation shows that a bullet passed through the base of the door subsequently striking the child in the leg. 

The child is expected to make a full recovery. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

First published on July 5, 2022 / 11:35 AM

