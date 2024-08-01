Police chase involving a stolen truck ends with rollover crash near Florida International University

MIAMI - A high-speed chase of a stolen truck ended in a rollover crash near Sweetwater and its driver being taken into custody.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday a trooper spotted a dark pick-up truck traveling at a high rate of speed which matched a description of a vehicle stolen in Miami-Dade. While the trooper waited for backup, the truck's driver sped up. The trooper then turned the patrol car's emergency lights and sirens and gave chase.

The driver of the truck got off at the SW 8 Street exit and headed east. At the intersection of SW 109 Avenue, near Florida International University, he attempted to turn and hit another vehicle.

"Due to the collision, the suspect vehicle rolled over and came to its final rest on its roof on the bridge north of the intersection," according to the FHP's incident report.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Eduardo Pastrana, then got out and tried to make a run for it. When he was caught by officers, he reportedly resisted and fought with them as they took him into custody.

The FHP said they discovered that both the vehicle and its license tag were stolen.

Eduardo has been charged with grand theft, fleeing police with lights and siren, and resisting arrest with violence.

Miami-Dade police have taken over the investigation due to additional charges against Pastrana for other stolen vehicles.