Arrest made after a police chase ends in a crash at a Broward home

A man was seen being taken into custody after a police pursuit ended in a crash at a Lauderhill home.

Chopper 4 over the scene where the chase occurred Wednesday afternoon in Broward near Plantation before crashing at a home on NW 2nd Street and 31st Avenue.

A red Kia Soul was spotted driving erratically with a Broward Sheriff's Office patrol car tailing behind.

The red car evidently crashed into a cement wall at the home, and a man was seen being taken out of the car by multiple BSO deputies and Plantation police officers.

The same man was also seen being taken by Broward Fire Rescue on a stretcher to the hospital.

CBS News Miami has reached out to both police departments for more information.