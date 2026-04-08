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Arrest made after a police chase ends in a crash at a Broward home

By
Ana Maria Soler
Ana Maria Soler is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Ana Maria Soler

/ CBS Miami

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A man was seen being taken into custody after a police pursuit ended in a crash at a Lauderhill home.

Chopper 4 over the scene where the chase occurred Wednesday afternoon in Broward near Plantation before crashing at a home on NW 2nd Street and 31st Avenue.

A red Kia Soul was spotted driving erratically with a Broward Sheriff's Office patrol car tailing behind.

The red car evidently crashed into a cement wall at the home, and a man was seen being taken out of the car by multiple BSO deputies and Plantation police officers. 

The same man was also seen being taken by Broward Fire Rescue on a stretcher to the hospital. 

CBS News Miami has reached out to both police departments for more information. 

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