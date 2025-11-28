Cool, pleasant Black Friday ahead in South Florida before a weekend warmup

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a drier and cooler Friday after a rainy Thanksgiving Day.

The boundary that rolled through South Florida on the holiday pulled down the cooler air.

Temperatures across the region Friday morning started in the low to mid 50s and will warm up, but not to what we're used to across the area.

High temperatures will top out in the mid-70s on Friday. Normal temperatures will return by Sunday and the dry season will resume on Monday.