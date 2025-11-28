Watch CBS News
Cool, pleasant Black Friday ahead in South Florida before a weekend warmup

Scott Withers
The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a drier and cooler Friday after a rainy Thanksgiving Day.  

The boundary that rolled through South Florida on the holiday pulled down the cooler air.

county-by-county-lows.png

Temperatures across the region Friday morning started in the low to mid 50s and will warm up, but not to what we're used to across the area.  

black-friday-forecast.png

High temperatures will top out in the mid-70s on Friday. Normal temperatures will return by Sunday and the dry season will resume on Monday. 

3-panel-weekend-forecast.png

