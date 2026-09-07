Storms rip through Broward neighborhood, toppling trees and knocking out power to 9 homes

Home surveillance video shows storms ripping through a Plantation neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

"I was stunned; it's a good thing it didn't fall on the house itself, and the other trees could have fallen as well," said resident Michele Roc.

Roc said she was on her back porch when the wind picked up. She opened her front door to find that a tree had fallen, narrowly missing her home.

"Luckily, it's just that, so we're able to take care of it and there was no personal injury," Roc said.

A nearby weather station recorded a wind gust of 33 mph.

In another instance, part of a tree fell near a home, landing in a driveway where the homeowners typically park their truck, according to residents.

"It came from that way and went behind these houses and over there," said neighbor Mel Jay.

Jay said his street was completely blocked. He recorded video shortly after the storm showing firefighters helping clean up debris.

On Monday, a stop sign on the street was bent, and lawn furniture was piled up for pickup after being thrown by the wind.

"They lost fascia boards on their house, and the nine houses on that grid were out of power," Jay said. "Kind of unusual for here."

CBS News Miami reached out to the National Weather Service to ask if it would be investigating the storm as a tornado.

Next Weather Meteorologist Dave Warren said radar data indicated the damage was caused by a strong gust of wind.