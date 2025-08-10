Child hospitalized after nearly drowning in Plantation pool, authorities say doctor performed CPR before crews arrived

A child is hospitalized in critical but stable condition after nearly drowning in a pool on Sunday evening, Plantation authorities said.

Just before 6:45 p.m., officials received a call about a child who nearly drowned in a pool near 400 Fan Palm Way in the Hawks Landing gated community.

When Plantation Police officers arrived, they began to take over resuscitation efforts from a physician who was already on scene and performing CPR on the child, Plantation Fire Lt. Ashton Bright told CBS News Miami.

Plantation Fire rescue crews arrived shortly after and took over resuscitation efforts as they took her to Broward Health Medical Center, Bright continued.

According to Bright, paramedics were able to revive the child while en route to the hospital and resuscitated her. Plantation Police told CBS News Miami that the child is listed in critical but stable condition.

Bright also told CBS News Miami that while it's unclear who the physician was or why they were there, he was thankful for their presence and for taking the initiative to start CPR while waiting for the authorities.

"It was truly a group effort tonight in trying to give this child a fighting chance," Bright said. "So, we really appreciate everyone's efforts tonight."

Bright also said Sunday's incident serves as a reminder to ensure everyone about pool safety.

"We always say, 'Watch the water, watch the kids,'" he said. "It only takes a few seconds for a child to go under and it's just a very unfortunate situation when that happens."

"The most important thing is that if you see someone who needs resuscitation is to spring into action," Bright continued, adding that everyone should learn CPR.