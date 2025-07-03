Planning to set off Fourth of July fireworks? Officials urge safety to avoid injuries, property damage

With only hours away from Independence Day, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is urging residents to prioritize safety when celebrating with fireworks, warning of the potential for serious injuries and property damage.

Children most at risk, officials say

According to the National Fire Protection Association, an estimated 10,000 people are treated in U.S. emergency rooms each year for fireworks-related injuries, nearly half of whom are children under 15. Children ages 5 to 14 are most at risk, with hands and fingers being the most commonly injured body parts.

Sparklers, fountains and other novelty fireworks are among the top contributors to these injuries.

The NFPA also reports that fireworks cause approximately 20,000 fires annually, resulting in more than $100 million in property damage.

Tips to stay safe

To prevent accidents, MDFR advises residents to attend public fireworks displays organized by trained professionals rather than lighting fireworks at home.

For those who do use fireworks, officials recommend buying only from approved vendors, lighting fireworks on paved surfaces away from homes and flammable materials, and never attempting to relight malfunctioning fireworks.

Additional safety tips include supervising children at all times, avoiding loose clothing, wearing safety goggles, and keeping pets indoors.

Used fireworks should be soaked in water before disposal to avoid trash fires.

MDFR also emphasizes staying hydrated and avoiding alcohol or other substances while handling fireworks.

In case of an emergency, residents are reminded to call 911 immediately.

