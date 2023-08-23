Plane ends up in grassy area near Opa-locka West Airport

Watch CBS News
MIAMI - A small plane ended up in a grassy area near a runway at the former Opa-locka West Airport.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue sent an air rescue helicopter to the scene at NW 186th Street and NW 137th Avenue but its services were not required.

Chopper4 over the scene spotted a pilot/instructor and a passenger were out of the aircraft and appeared to be uninjured.

Police have not released information as to why the plane ended up where it did. 

The airport was decommissioned in 2006 after being severely damaged by Hurricane Wilma the year before.

