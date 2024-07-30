Pirates trade for Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz, Blue Jays' Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 29, 2024 Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 29, 2024 17:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded for Miami Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz.

De La Cruz is headed to Pittsburgh for right-handed pitcher Jun-Seok Shim and infielder Garret Forrester. Shim was the Pirates' No. 17 prospect while Forrester was No. 18, according to MLB.com.

The 27-year-old De La Cruz adds power and immediate help to the Pirates' lineup. In 424 at-bats this season, the outfielder has 18 home runs and 51 RBIs. He has an on-base plus slugging of .706.

In the last two seasons, De La Cruz has combined for 37 home runs and 129 RBIs. After this season, the outfielder has three more years of team control.

Pittsburgh also swung a trade for utility infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Kiner-Falefa hasn't played a major league game since June 30 due to a left knee sprain, but to this point, the 29-year-old has earned a .292 batting average with seven home runs, 32 runs and 33 RBI.

Pittsburgh sent minor league infielder/outfielder Charles McAdoo to Toronto as part of the deal for Kiner-Falefa, who is related to former Pirate and Hall of Famer Ralph Kiner.

Pittsburgh Pirates MLB trade deadline moves

The De La Cruz trade was the Pirates' latest move on Tuesday, the trade deadline day in Major League Baseball.

Earlier, Pittsburgh acquired left-handed pitcher Josh Walker from the New York Mets in exchange for minor league left-handed pitcher Nicolas Carreno. Pittsburgh also traded pitcher Martin Perez to the San Diego Padres for minor league pitcher Ronaldys Jimenez.

On Monday, the Pirates traded for Colorado Rockies pitcher Jalen Beeks and Boston Red Sox infield prospect Nick Yorke.

The moves come as the Pirates (54-52) are 2 games back of the final National League Wild Card spot. Pittsburgh has not made the playoffs since 2015.