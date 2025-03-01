Man allegedly tries to drown dog in ocean near Miami Beach, arrest documents say

A man was arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly trying to drown a dog in the ocean near Miami Beach, arrest documents said.

Yerko Ivan Mendoza-Patino, 37, is currently facing several charges, including animal cruelty with the intent to injure or kill, providing false identification to law enforcement, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

The arrest

According to the arrest documents, Miami Beach Ocean Rescue lifeguards notified Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue around 3:25 p.m. of a man seen drowning a dog in the area of the 300 block of the beach. Once officers arrived, they saw the man – later identified as Mendoza-Patino – dragging a white pit bull into the ocean, putting the dog's head underwater "several times" as he walked deeper into the water.

Several beachgoers reportedly followed Mendoza-Patino into the water, yelling at him to let go of the dog as a large crowd gathered around the area, causing a "breach of peace," the arrest documents said.

A video shared with the social media account ONLYinDADE showed the crowd on Miami Beach Friday, with some beachgoers even in the water trying to talk to who appears to be Mendoza-Patino to stop the act.

"The dog appeared to be struggling and in distress," the arrest documents said. "Lifeguards entered the ocean, caught up to [Mendoza-Patino], and ordered him to release the dog. The defendant refused to release the dog, pulling away and yelling at lifeguards."

Eventually, several lifeguards brought Mendoza-Patino to shore while keeping the dog above water. Once ashore, Miami Beach Police officers tried to detain him while safely removing the dog from Mendoza-Patino's control, but he actively resisted officers by tensing up his arms and refusing to release the dog, the arrest documents said.

Shortly after, officers were able to detain Mendoza-Patino on the ground and pull the dog away from him.

After struggling more with officers, Mendoza-Patino was finally handcuffed and taken to the Miami Beach Police Department before being booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Meanwhile, officers notified Miami-Dade Animal Services of the dog and the animal was also taken to the police department. At this time, the dog's condition is unknown.