Florida woman arrested for attempted murder after allegedly using cord from ankle monitor to attack nurse

A woman previously arrested for allegedly trying to kill her husband is facing another attempted murder charge, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

Karen Dedert, 58, was arrested on Wednesday after police said she "violently attacked a staff member at Windmoor Healthcare," a CBS Tampa Bay affiliate reported.

Police said Dedert attacked a nurse by using a power cord from her ankle monitor to strangle her and "forcefully" tightened it.

The nurse suffered strangulation-related injuries but is expected to be OK, officials said.

Dedert was taken into custody and now faces another attempted murder charge and aggravated battery, according to jail records.

Her bond has not been set.

Dedert tried killing her husband in November, officials say

Dedert was first arrested for attempted murder in November, according to jail records. She was released after two days on a $100,000 bond.

Officials said that on Nov. 4, Dedert tried to stab her husband twice, claiming she needed to sacrifice him and their son.

When deputies arrived at their home that morning, Dedert's husband, was outside in a robe with a cut on his forearm. He told deputies that she was standing over him at 5 a.m. asking where their son was, saying, "I need to sacrifice and kill you both," the CBS Tampa Bay affiliate reported.

Dedert reportedly tried to stab him with a large knife, but he was able to block the attack, disarm her and lock himself in a bedroom.

He was able to escape her and call law enforcement.