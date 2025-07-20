Watch CBS News
Pinecrest officer hurt in off-road vehicle street takeover on U.S. 1

Nadirah Z. Sabir
Pinecrest officer recovering after street takeover
Pinecrest officer recovering after street takeover 00:44

A Pinecrest police officer is recovering in the hospital after he was injured Saturday night.

Police say they got a call about an off-road vehicle trying to take over U.S. 1 around 9 p.m. 

When officers arrived, there were several vehicles involved.

"This was a large group," said Pinecrest Police public information officer Ivan Osores. "There was approximately six or seven off-road vehicles. Each one transporting three to four passengers and the driver."

As the vehicles sped away, one of them hit an officer, pinning him to his patrol car. That officer shot at the vehicle but did not hit the driver, police said.

Officers chased the vehicles and were able to stop them on Krome Avenue near 167th Street.

Pinecrest police said suspects are in custody, and the officer's injuries are not life-threatening.

