Pinballing Florida gas prices up 10 cents in last week. Here's what you'll pay at the pump.

Florida gas prices up 10 cents in last week, AAA says

Florida drivers continue to see up and down prices at the pump.

On Monday, drivers were paying an average of $3.04 a gallon for regular unleaded, up 10 cents from a week earlier, according to the AAA auto club.

"Florida gas prices have fluctuated within the same 26-cent range for almost a year now," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a statement. "Prices at the pump will continue to move in that range until there's a significant change in oil prices or a major disruption — like a hurricane — impacts the supply chain."

Over the past two weeks, pump prices have pinballed within that range. The state average dropped 20 cents in 10 days, then rebounded 19 cents early last week. Pump prices are now on the way back down, falling 7 cents through the weekend.

The last time the state average was above $3.20 per gallon was September 6, 2024. Since then, Florida gas prices bounced between $2.92 per gallon and $3.18 per gallon.

"The national average price of gasoline has held within about 10c/gal of $3.10/gal for virtually all of 2025 and will remain above $2/gal for just about every American (a lucky few perhaps) for the rest of year and likely into next year," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, posted on Bluesky.

Gas prices across South Florida

In Miami-Dade on Monday, the average price for regular unleaded was $2.99 a gallon, up 4 cents from the week before. A month ago, the average was $2.99 and a year ago drivers were paying $3.34 a gallon.

In Broward, the average was also $3.03 a gallon, up 8 cents from last week. A month ago, the average was $2.99 and a year ago it was $3.37 a gallon.

Tips for saving at the pump

AAA encourages drivers to combine errands, drive conservatively, remove excess vehicle weight, shop around using the AAA mobile app, and consider paying with cash to avoid credit card surcharges.

AAA members can also save by enrolling in gas rewards programs, such as Shell's Fuel Rewards or discounts at Love's Travel Stops.

Travelers can find updated gas prices and plan routes using AAA's tools at GasPrices.AAA.com.