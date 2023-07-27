Calls to one South Florida crisis line on the rise as people in distress seek help

MIAMI - For the past six years, the Jewish Community Services Team has been operating the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

According to the service team, call numbers increasing. In one year, they said calls from people in distress have increased by 28 percent.

The top three things' people call about are not being able to afford food, housing, going through a mental health crisis or just not having someone to talk to, employees say.

People working for the Jewish Community Services Team are not only trained crisis counselors but will also tailor a plan for you. They'll loop you into other local resources for free.

"The 988 suicide and crisis lifeline center are free and they will answer your call at any time and any day of the week." said Richard Shutes, associate director of the program