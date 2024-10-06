Person taken to hospital after shooting at Blanche Ely High football game

POMPANO BEACH - One person was taken to a hospital after shots were fired during a high school football game at Blanche Ely High School.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Broward Sheriff's Office Pompano Beach District deputies were working the game against Plantation in Pompano Beach when shots fired were reported in the area, BSO said.

Responding deputies deputies located one individual suffering from a gunshot wound. They provided life-saving measures, BSO said.

Emergency personnel took the unidentified person to a local hospital with injuries listed as not life-threatening.

BSO Violent Crimes Unit detectives are investigating this incident.

Ely won the game 18-16.