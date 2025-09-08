1 in critical condition after shooting in Miami's Liberty City, officials say

One person has been transported to the hospital in critical condition after being shot multiple times in a Miami neighborhood early Monday morning, according to authorities.

According to the City of Miami Fire-Rescue, the incident happened at NW 15th Ave. and 65 Street in Liberty City.

At this time, there's a large police presence in the area because the shooting involved officers, officials told CBS News Miami, yet no details on what led to the shooting have been released. Police plan to hold a new conference.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available