Person injured after fight between roommates escalates into stabbing

MIAMI GARDENS - One person was arrested after an argument between roommates escalated into the stabbing of another person, police said Tuesday night.

At 8:32 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Northwest 192nd Street regarding a person injured. The incident was near Hard Rock Stadium.

The verbal altercation escalated when one person cut the victim on his chest with a knife. The suspect  remained on the scene and was placed in police custody.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim in stable condition to a local hospital.

