Person found dead on Tri-Rail tracks in Hollywood; service suspended both ways

A person was found dead Tuesday morning on the Tri-Rail tracks in Hollywood, prompting a police investigation and temporary suspension of train service in both directions.

Hollywood Police said officers were called to the area of 3001 Hollywood Boulevard just before 9:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a deceased person on the tracks. According to a department spokesperson, the preliminary investigation suggests the person may have died by suicide.

First responders from Station 31 initially issued a trauma alert, but the individual was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's identity has not yet been released.

Train service was halted while authorities responded to the scene and began their investigation. Hollywood Police say the case remains open.