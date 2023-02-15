Person fatally struck by Tri-Rail train in Hollywood
FORT LAUDERDALE - A Tri-Rail train fatally struck a person on the tracks early Wednesday morning in Hollywood.
It happened just before 7:30 a.m., just south of Stirling Road.
There were 185 passengers onboard, and no injuries were reported.
A bus bridge was set up to take passengers between the Sheridan Street and Fort Lauderdale Airport (Griffin Road) stations while the track is closed for the police investigation.
Tri-Rail service experienced up to 50-minute delays this morning.
