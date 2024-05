Person electrocuted in SW Miami, rushed to hospital

Person shocked, rushed to hospital in Miami

Person shocked, rushed to hospital in Miami

MIAMI – Miami-Dade fire responded to a call Thursday about a possible electrocution at a Westchester home in southwest Miami-Dade.

It happened in the 9300 block of SW 16 Street.

Officials say the victim was rushed to the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time.

More details to come ...