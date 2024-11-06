Person dies in Coconut Creek condo shooting

COCONUT CREEK - One person died in a shooting in a condominium complex, Coconut Creek police said.

Police responded at 5:44 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting in CocoPark Condominiums at 961 Lyons Road.

There was one victim and no arrests have been made in the homicide, spokesman Scotty Leamon said.

Police said those who live in Coco Parc, Cocopalms or Coco Pointe no longer need to stay indoors.

There is an active police investigation at Coco Parc. If you live there, or in nearby Cocopalms or Coco Pointe, please stay indoors until the conclusion of the investigation. pic.twitter.com/tYgSgWmAuF — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) November 6, 2024

In an update Wednesday, police asked anyone living in CocoParc to share video they may have from between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Tuesday that captures any suspicious activity. Anyone with video can contact Detective Perez at mperez@coconutcreek.net.