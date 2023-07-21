The Perseids — the "best meteor shower of the year" — are back. Here's how to watch.

The Perseids — one of the most highly anticipated meteor showers — are roaming the night skies once again.

The meteor shower began on July 14 and will continue until September 1, according to the American Meteorological Society. It's expected to peak in mid-August, more specifically on August 12 or August 13, and the view won't be hindered by a full moon like last year. Considered the "best meteor shower of the year" by NASA, about 50 to 100 meteors can be seen per hour under ideal conditions.

The Perseids are also known to create fireballs, which are larger explosions of light and color that can last longer than an average meteor streak, NASA says.

A meteor streaks across the sky over the Alabama Hills, near the eastern Sierras, during the annual Perseid meteor shower on August 20, 2022 near Lone Pine, California. The celestial event is seen each year from mid-July to late August. David McNew / Getty Images

What are the Perseids?

The Perseids are particles released from comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, which was discovered in 1862 by Lewis Swift and Horace Tuttle. It orbits the sun once every 133 years, last passing through the inner solar system in 1992.

The meteor shower's radiant — the area of the sky from which the meteors appear to originate — is located near the constellation of Perseus, the American Meteorological Society said, giving it the name of Perseids.

A meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Spruce Knob, West Virginia. Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images

How to watch the Perseids

The meteors are best seen from the Northern Hemisphere during pre-dawn hours, according to NASA. The agency recommends finding a place with a clear view of the sky and far from bright lights.

NASA suggests lying on your back, allowing your eyes to become adjusted to the dark and staying off your phone.