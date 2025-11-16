Perfect weather for outdoor events in South Florida. Here's your NEXT Weather forecast.

The NEXT Weather team is tracking a warm, dry day across South Florida. The weather is perfect for an outdoor Dolphins watch party with sunny, blue skies through the afternoon hours.

The chances of rain for the day are near zero and will stay that most of the week.

Tropical moisture moving through the Gulf will flow towards South Florida next weekend, but until then, the rain chances are low.

Morning low temperatures will climb back to normal by the middle of the week with daily highs in the low 80s.