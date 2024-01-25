Pembroke Pines teen fabricated story of being ambushed and sexually battered, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. -- Investigators with the Pembroke Pines Police Department said Thursday that a 17-year-old girl who told authorities that she was ambushed while walking home and sexually battered fabricated the story.

The scene where a 17-year-old girl said she had been sexually battered before investigators concluded it was a lie. CBS News Miami

The teen, who was not identified, said she had been walking in the 1400 block of S. Flamingo Road shortly after 8 p.m. on Sunday when she was approached by someone before being pulled into bushes and attacked.

"Following a thorough investigation by our Special Victims Unit, which included extensive area canvasses, field interviews, forensic tests, and the review of several hours of surveillance footage, it was determined that the reported sexual battery did not occur," Pembroke Pines police said in a written statement.

Police said they have confirmed that there was no attacker and no safety concerns for the community.

Investigators did not say if the girl would face criminal charges in connection with the false report.