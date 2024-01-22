Watch CBS News
Girl sexually battered Sunday evening in Pembroke Pines

By John MacLauchlan

MIAMI - Pembroke Pines police are looking for a man who they say sexually battered a girl on Sunday evening.

According to police, the girl was walking along Flamingo Road, just north of Pembroke Road, when a man came up behind her and covered her mouth with his hands.

He then pulled her into some nearby bushes and sexually battered her. He then ran off.

Police said officers searched the area but were unable to find him.

He was described as being 20-30 years old, with dark hair, wearing a white polo shirt and black jeans.

