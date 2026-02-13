Investigation underway in Pembroke Pines after shooting leaves 1 injured, 1 in custody

An investigation is underway in Pembroke Pines after police said a shooting overnight left one person injured and one person arrested.

Few details have been released by police, but they tell CBS News Miami that they received a call early Friday morning from a man saying he had just been involved in a shooting on Johnson Street.

Because of the shooting and ongoing investigation, police said Johnson Street was closed in the area of University Drive and 78th Avenue.

Pembroke Pines police said one person was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening, and one person was in custody.

Police also said there is no threat to the public, and the investigation is continuing.

No other information was released.