A young boy has died after first responders in Pembroke Pines said the 5-year-old was found unresponsive in a pool early Friday evening.

Pembroke Pines Fire said it responded to a home along Southwest 98th Terrace around 5 p.m. that evening. The child was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, Pembroke Pines Police shared in an update early Saturday morning that the boy was declared dead at the hospital.

Further details about the child's death have not been shared as of publication. CBS News Miami will provide updates as they are made available.