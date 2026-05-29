2 injured when small plane crashes in Pembroke Pines near South Florida State Hospital, officials say

Two people were rushed to a Broward hospital late Friday morning after a small plane they were on crashed into a Pembroke Pines neighborhood, according to officials.

According to Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue, emergency crews responded to reports of a single-engine Cessna C172P airplane that crashed just north of the main building at South Florida State Hospital just before 11:30 a.m.

A small plane crashed into a Pembroke Pines neighborhood on Friday, May 29, 2026.

South Florida State Hospital is adjacent to North Perry Airport.

According to information provided by the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane crashed shortly after departing from North Perry Airport.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue said that when emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found two injured adults, and they were rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood as trauma patients.

A small plane crash in Pembroke Pines on Friday, May 29, 2026. Pembroke Pines Police Department/X

However, in a post on X, the Pembroke Pines Police Department said that the injured adults were "conscious and breathing" and that no other injuries were reported.

Emergency officials said that a small fuel leak on the plane was also reported, and it was mitigated by Pembroke Pines fire crews.

Emergency crews remain at the scene, and no other information was released.