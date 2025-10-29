Pembroke Pines airport hosts media tour in effort to address safety concerns after strings of crashes

After a string of small plane crashes rattled neighborhoods and drew national attention, North Perry Airport in Broward County opened its doors Tuesday to reporters in an effort to rebuild public trust. But city leaders said that talk and tours won't be enough to ease residents' fears.

According to the City of Pembroke Pines, more than 30 plane crashes have been linked to North Perry Airport since 2020, a staggering number that has left many questioning whether the airport's operations are safe.

Airport Chief Operating Officer Michael Nonnemacher acknowledged the concern and said officials are determined to change how the airport is viewed.

"We are concerned about the perception of North Perry Airport in the eyes of the residents," Nonnemacher said. "It's getting this negative stereotype."

During the media tour, airport leaders emphasized North Perry's economic value to the community. The airport is home to more than 400 aircraft and 11 flight schools, drawing about 300 international students who live, work, and spend money locally.

"Getting people to understand what happens here is important to our world," Nonnemacher added.

City officials say residents deserve to feel safe

Still, the recent spate of crashes looms large. Federal investigators have cited engine failures, fuel contamination, pilot error, and poor maintenance as causes – issues that, according to officials, often fall outside of the airport's direct control.

Broward County Commissioner Alexandra R. Davis, whose district includes the airport, stressed that oversight lies with federal regulators.

"We don't conduct the inspections, the FAA does," Davis said. "So, we have no way of knowing how those inspections went. Did they pass? Did they fail? Were they borderline?"

But Pembroke Pines Mayor Angelo Castillo said residents deserve more than reassurances.

"They're constantly looking up in the air, wondering, is this the day a plane is going to fly into my house? That's not a way to live," Castillo said.

Castillo has called for an independent safety study to examine what can be done to reduce risks around the airport.

"The county is leaning in the direction of granting it," he said. "They need to get safer, or they need to get out. Be safe or be gone."

City officials are now urging residents to attend town halls, request environmental and safety studies, and press Broward County leaders for change.

For North Perry Airport, the message was meant to reassure. But for the people living under its flight paths, reassurance isn't enough – only results will be.