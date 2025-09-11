2 found dead in Broward home; Pembroke Pines police search for missing grandson

Detectives are investigating the suspicious deaths of two people found inside a Pembroke Pines home on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers and fire rescue responded to a 911 call at 4:30 p.m. reporting an unconscious and unresponsive man inside a garage at 1730 NW 109 Avenue, according to Pembroke Pines police.

When officers arrived, they found Octavis Anthony Myers, who appeared to have been deceased for some time, a police media release said.

Isaiah Collins. Pembroke Pines PD

While searching the home to ensure no one else was in need of help, officers discovered a woman dead in a bedroom. Her identity is being withheld until her family is notified, police said.

Investigators said preliminary information indicates the deaths are criminal in nature.

Police searching for missing grandson after two deaths

Police also noted concern for the wellbeing of 27-year-old Isaiah Collins, the grandson of the homeowner, whose whereabouts remain unknown. Authorities said Collins "frequently lives with his grandmother."

Detectives are asking the public and media for help in locating him.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200, email tips@ppines.com, or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS