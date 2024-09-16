Pembroke Park police seek driver of hit-and-run of woman

HOLLYWOOD - Pembroke Park police are searching for the car driver they believe intentionally struck a woman lying in a hospital bed at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood with injuries throughout her body.

One week later, investigators are seeking help in finding the person.

At 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Maggie Alexandre was headed home as a passenger in a car that had stopped at the Orion gas station on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard just west of Interstate 95.

Pembroke Park police say it wasn't an accident. They have surveillance video that shows the crash.

"It's heartbreaking, especially when you see the video of how this happened," Sandra Alexandre, the victim's sister, said. "What goes through my mind is what went through her mind and how scared she was and terrified and how she put her arm out and said' 'You are about to hit me. Stop.'

"The first time I saw the video, I thought this was intentional because they actually swerved the car toward her direction."

Sandra Alexandre said her sister "is in a lot of pain. Excruciating pain. She has two broken legs and a broken femur and has injuries to her arm. She also has injuries to her face and road rash."

She visits her sister every day at Memorial Regional Hospital and expects her to be there for at least another two weeks.

Sandra Alexandre said, "She's my only sister. She is the life of the family. She is very bubbly. She is the baby of the family."

Police said they are looking for a four-door, gray Honda or BMW sedan.

"If you are bold enough to hit another person with your car, you should be bold enough to face the consequences," Sandra Alexandre said.

People with information about the car and/or driver are urged to call Broward Crimestoppers anonymously at 954-493-TIPS.

"If you see the vehicle that matches this description, pick up the phone and call," Sandra Alexandre said. "No tip is ever too small."

She has set up a fundraising website for current and future medical expenses.