Pedestrian killed, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash near Shenandoah Park, Miami police say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

CBS Miami

A pedestrian was killed and two others were injured Tuesday evening in a three-vehicle crash near Shenandoah Park, according to the Miami Police Department.

Miami police said the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of 21st Avenue and 19th Street.

A vehicle struck a pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, before hitting an unoccupied parked vehicle. That vehicle then collided with an occupied ice cream truck, police said.

According to police, the female occupant of the ice cream truck and the male driver of the initial vehicle were both transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's trauma center by Miami Fire Rescue.

"The subject allegedly walked away and was detained before being transported to Trauma by Miami FRS," police said.

Authorities established a perimeter to preserve the scene as the investigation continues.

No additional details were immediately available. 

