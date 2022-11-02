Pelosi break-in caught on security camera, sources say

Suspect in Pelosi hammer attack pleads not guilty Suspect in Pelosi hammer attack pleads not guilty 03:09

The break-in at the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi, was captured by security cameras outside the house that send live video feeds to the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) Command Center, but Capitol Police only learned of the break-in after an officer in the command center saw a police cruiser in the couple's driveway and alerted superiors, according to two sources familiar with the investigation.

The command center has access to roughly 1,800 cameras that provide the department with the capability to collect valuable forensic evidence at all times while also allowing command center personnel to monitor select video feeds, one of the sources said. The cameras monitor the Capitol complex and other high-interest locations around the country.

According to one of the sources, the department doesn't have the resources to dedicate one person to monitor each camera. Officers must scan multiple cameras. In this instance, the source said the cameras around her house were not monitored because Nancy Pelosi was not at home, and she was not in California at the time of the attack on her husband.

The source said the department's responsibility is confined to ensuring the House speaker is safe. At the time of the break-in, she was with her security detail in Washington, D.C. There is a significant security detail that follows her wherever she goes.

helicopter photo of broken window at Pelosi home KPIX

No security alarm went off during the break-in, CBS News learned, even after the suspect broke the glass of a rear door to the house. The revelation about the security cameras was first reported by The Washington Post.

Asked for comment, Capitol Police pointed to a statement Tuesday by USCP Chief Thomas Manger that emphasized the department is already engaged in a security review after the incident and will be working with Congress to make necessary changes.

As part of the security review, one source said the Capitol Police is considering additional protection for families of congressional leadership in response to the attack on Paul Pelosi. There will be immediate security enhancements at the homes of top leadership.

During the break-in, police say Paul Pelosi was attacked by a hammer-wielding assailant. The suspect, David Wayne DePape, pleaded not guilty to several charges, including attempted murder, in a California court on Tuesday. Pelosi is recovering at a San Francisco hospital. The Justice Department has also filed federal charges against DePape.

The FBI affidavit filed in the federal case against DePape also said that the San Francisco police "recovered zip ties in Pelosi's bedroom and in the hallway near the front door of the Pelosi residence."

San Francisco police said that he told them that, "If Nancy [Pelosi] were to tell DePape the 'truth,' he would let her go, and if she 'lied,' he was going to break 'her kneecaps,'" so that she would have to be wheeled into Congress, the court documents said.

