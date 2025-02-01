Patchy fog gives way to a warm, mostly dry weekend in South Florida

MIAMI - We're heading into a warm, humid, and mostly dry weekend for South Florida!

Some light, patchy morning fog with temperatures in the lower 70s will eventually give way to a partly cloudy afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Our humidity is on the rise, which means our temperatures will feel closer to the mid to upper 80s for the latter part of the day.

Our warm and mostly dry trend continues for next week. CBS News Miami

As we head into the afternoon hours, isolated showers will be possible, especially closer to the coast. Any showers that do develop will be brief and non-severe.

The UV index will be high today along with a low rip current risk. CBS News Miami

Don't forget your sunscreen as you head to the beach as the UV index will be high today along with a low rip current risk. Boaters have ideal conditions both out in the Atlantic waters and in the Keys with a light chop and sea heights up to 2 feet.

Another round of patchy fog will be possible for inland areas Saturday night as temperatures drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Looking ahead to Sunday, we'll be monitoring an isolated shower chance (20 percent), mostly during the morning hours.

A stray shower can't be ruled out for the early start of the Miami Marathon, but any rain should be brief. Sunday afternoon will be mostly dry with highs once again returning to the lower 80s.

Our warm and mostly dry trend continues for next week with afternoon highs consistently in the upper 70s to lower 80s.