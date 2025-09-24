Pastors urge unity after threats against HBCUs following Charlie Kirk assassination

Religious leaders across Florida are calling for peace and unity after a wave of terroristic threats targeted historically Black colleges and universities in the days following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Bethune-Cookman among schools locked down

Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach was placed on lockdown Sept. 11 after receiving threats.

At least four other HBCUs nationwide were also forced into lockdown the same day.

In Tennessee, a group wearing MAGA hats and carrying anti-DEI signs was removed from the Tennessee State University campus Tuesday.

Pastors condemn violence

A dozen pastors from the Florida General Baptist Convention gathered outside the historic 93rd Street Community Baptist Church in Miami to denounce the threats.

"We know that hatred and murdering going on in our country is not of God. It is not of God and it was not of God for Mr. Kirk to be assassinated the way he was assassinated," said Carl Johnson, a pastor and president of the Florida General Baptist Convention.

Eric Cummings, also a pastor with the convention, questioned why HBCUs are being targeted. "Why are our HBCUs being the target of violence?" he said.

Florida Memorial University takes precautions

Florida Memorial University, the only HBCU in South Florida, has not been directly threatened but has taken steps to protect its campus community.

President William C. McCormick said they acted quickly after learning of threats at other institutions.

"It's just unfortunate in today's society that we have threats of any kind to any campus. These threats interrupt student learning. It puts fear in people's minds," McCormick said.

He added that FMU reached out to federal and local authorities immediately.

"We are in direct communication with our FBI representative and our local police department. In fact, when the incident happened last week, we immediately reached out just to let them know. Our colleagues have received some threats and we were putting up our shield of protection, just in case. We didn't take it lightly," McCormick said.

HBCUs stand in communication

McCormick also said Florida Memorial has been in contact with other HBCUs, including Bethune-Cookman, in response to the threats.

Religious leaders say the coordinated response must be matched by a broader effort to heal political and racial divides.