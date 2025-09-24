Former Florida Memorial students say visa status at risk after STEM classification dispute

Former FMU students say they are in limbo and facing potential deportation

Two former Florida Memorial University students from the Bahamas said they were given just 10 days to re-enroll in school or risk deportation after federal officials determined their aviation degrees were not classified as STEM majors.

OPT extensions challenged

The students told CBS News Miami they were pursuing aviation degrees and believed their programs were classified as STEM, which made them eligible for a three-year Optional Practical Training STEM extension.

On Tuesday, however, they received letters dated Sept. 18 stating their extensions were now considered out of compliance.

According to the letters, members of the Student Exchange and Visitors Program visited Florida Memorial University and determined that aviation degrees are not recognized as STEM.

The letters also said their Student Exchange and Visitor Information System (SEVIS) status would change within 10 days if the issue was not corrected.

Students say they were misled

The students said their immigration paperwork, known as the I-20, reflected the correct code, but their transcripts did not. One student told CBS News Miami he believed the program was listed as STEM at the time. "Absolutely, yes," he said.

Now, both students face difficult choices. "I've got two choices," one said. "Find an accredited university to enroll in or leave the country immediately."

Plans and ties in South Florida

The students said they had planned to remain in the U.S. until their extensions expire in July 2026.

One intended to pursue a master's program, while the other said he has significant financial ties in South Florida, including an apartment and a car, that would be disrupted if he were forced to leave.

University responds, students frustrated

Florida Memorial University President William McCormick told CBS News Miami, "We will make sure that whatever it is that they need to get done we'll get it properly done."

The students, however, said they have not heard directly from the school.

"Something as simple as a courtesy call just to make us feel more comfortable with the news we just got, none of that was given to us," one said. "Just a very vague email. Not even a definite date as to when the 10 days start."

Future uncertain

The students said they hope to remain in the country until at least July, but they remain uncertain about when their 10-day grace period officially began.