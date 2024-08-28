Watch CBS News
Passing showers and storms throughout the day across South Florida

By KC Sherman

South Florida Weather for Wednesday 8/28/2024 7AM
MIAMI - Wednesday's weather will be similar to what we had at the start of the week.

Rain chances will likely be a touch higher however, which is why a heat advisory has not been issued as the expected greater storm coverage should keep our heat index values just below the threshold. Passing showers and storms will be a possibility throughout the day, with high temperatures at and slightly above average in the low 90s.

Thursday will likely be a 'rinse and repeat' of Wednesday. By Friday and Labor Day weekend, the weather pattern will begin to change.

labor-day-weekend-planner-2024.png
More rain but not a wash out. NEXT Weather

An upper-level area of low pressure will approach Florida at the same time as a plume of deeper, tropical moisture moves in. This will lead to increasing storm chances for the holiday weekend, with rain chances ranging from 50%-60% each day. Expect isolated to scattered showers in the morning with inland showers moving toward the west coast during the afternoon and evening. Periods of heavy rainfall that lead to localized flooding will be possible, according to the National Weather Service.

While it shouldn't be a complete washout, having an indoor backup plan for any outdoor activities is recommended. 

