Passenger on flight to Miami accused for trying to rush pilot's cabin
MIAMI - A video of an arrest on a plane bound for Miami has gone viral.
Customs and border protection confirmed to CBS4 Thursday that a man was arrested for trying to rush the pilot's cabin during the flight from Barbados.
They told CBS4 the man was restrained by passengers and crew until the plane landed.
Investigators are still conducting interviews.
No word yet on the charges.
