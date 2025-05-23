Partial collapse of historic Coconut Grove Playhouse prompts road closures, safety concerns

A partial collapse at the historic Coconut Grove Playhouse has led to road closures and safety concerns just ahead of the busy holiday weekend, after a structural mishap caused the third floor to give way earlier this week.

According to a city official, the collapse occurred on Wednesday when a wall on the second floor was mistakenly removed, triggering a partial failure of the third floor.

Engineers determined that other parts of the structure could also be at risk, prompting the closure of Main Highway as a precaution. The city expects the building to be stabilized within eight days.

The Coconut Grove Playhouse, built in 1927, has been closed for nearly 20 years. Just last month, Miami-Dade County announced it had awarded a renovation permit to a contractor for a planned reopening.

CBS News Miami reached out to the contractor for comment on the collapse but did not receive a response.

Community impact and frustration

Local residents, including Rafael Palacios and his wife Rose, said they were warned about traffic delays the night before their grandson's graduation at nearby Ransom Everglades School.

"The reason why is because the Coconut Grove Playhouse partially collapsed down the street," they said.

They decided to take an Uber instead of driving.

"We know better. When you see that? Where are you gonna park?" Rose said.

Rafael expressed frustration about the state of the building.

"It's an embarrassment that it is like that. They should have knocked it down or rebuilt it or do something with it. Not just have that old building standing there," he said.

Preservationists and locals react

Many in the community are saddened to see further deterioration of the beloved landmark.

"It's fabulous. Fabulous place. Big part of Grove history. So it's a shame to see it in the shape that it's in," said Andy Griffith of Coconut Grove.

Miami-Dade County has stated that the playhouse is expected to reopen in 2027, its 100th anniversary.

CBS News Miami reached out to the county to ask whether the recent collapse could delay those plans, but has not yet received a response.