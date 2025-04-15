Built in 1927, Coconut Grove Playhouse eyes 2027 revival

The Coconut Grove Playhouse, shuttered for nearly two decades, is on track for a comeback.

City officials have approved a permit for partial demolition to transform the 1927 theater into a modern venue while preserving its historic facade, with plans to reopen for its 100th anniversary in 2027.

A fading landmark's past

Neal McAliney, a Coconut Grove native, recalls the playhouse's vibrant history. "I grew up here. I remember as a kid going to plays here. I remember as a young adult seeing plays here," he said.

Once a cultural hub, the theater has been abandoned since 2006, its boarded-up state frustrating locals like Donna Draber.

"I walk by it all the time every day and I'm really tired of looking at it like that," she said.

In 2014, Golden Dusk Photography revealed the dilapidated interior, underscoring years of neglect and legal disputes.

A modern vision approved

The approved plan will preserve the playhouse's historic front while replacing the 1,100-seat theater with a 300-seat state-of-the-art venue.

Outdoor plazas, promenades with lush landscaping, and an entrance plaza honoring the 1920s crescent-shaped lobby are also planned.

Miami-Dade County, in collaboration with the City of Miami, is preparing to commence site work, including asbestos abatement and structural stabilization.

"The Coconut Grove Playhouse is a cornerstone of Miami's rich artistic and cultural heritage," said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

"Now, after years of planning and collaboration, the County is moving forward with the first phase of work to revitalize this iconic cultural site."

She added that the project aims to preserve the playhouse's character while creating "new opportunities for our residents and small businesses."

The goal is to reopen in 2027, marking a century since the playhouse's debut.