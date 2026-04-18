2 men killed, 1 man arrested after a car crashes into a Broward canal while trying to flee from police, BSO says

Broward Sheriff's detectives are investigating after a car crashed into a canal in Parkland on Friday, killing 2 men inside.

Investigators say the car was fleeing from Sunrise police in reference to an unknown incident that occurred in the city. The officer ended up losing sight of the 2025 BMW X1 because it was fleeing at a high rate of speed in the area of Nob Hill and Loxahatchee Road.

While looking for the vehicle in the roundabout nearby, the officer noticed the BMW was in a canal on the north side of Loxahatchee Road. That's when Anthony Davis, 26, was arrested by the Sunrise Police Department.

Anthony Davis is facing charges of robbery by sudden snatching with a firearm or weapon and resisting an officer without violence. Broward Corrections

Two other occupants in the car, Jerome Taylor, 32, and Kelby Broward-Richardson, 31, were initially not located. The BSO Aviation, K-9, Drone units, and Dive Team responded to the scene to locate both men, whose whereabouts were unknown at the time, whether they fled on foot or were still in the canal.

Later Friday evening, both men were found dead in the canal by BSO's Dive Team. Investigators say that speeding is believed to be a contributing factor to this crash.

Davis is facing charges of robbery by sudden snatching with a firearm or weapon and resisting an officer without violence.

The investigation into the crash continues.